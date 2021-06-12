Roby's Big Blast Snaps Skid

EVERETT, WA - A rocket off the bat of Sean Roby that made SpaceX's Falcon 9 look like a middle school science fair project proved to be the difference on Friday night as the Eugene Emeralds (20-14) snapped a four-game skid in comeback fashion, downing the Everett AquaSox (20-13) by a final of 4-3 at Funko Field on Friday night.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Chris Wright (1-0, 0.00 ERA): 1.2 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 5 K

Losing Pitcher: Brendan McGuigan (1-2, 3.18 ERA): 1.1 IP | 1 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 2 BB | 0 K

Save: RJ Dabovich (4): 2.0 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 5 K

HR(s): Eugene: Sean Roby (4) | Everett: N/A

HOW IT HAPPENED: For the third time in four games in Everett, it was the Eugene offense that struck first.

Following a scoreless first, three straight hits from the 7-8-9 hitters - a leadoff double from Tyler Fitzgerald, an infield single from Franklin Labour, and an RBI single by Brandon Martorano - put the Emeralds in front first, 1-0.

That lead held until the fourth when, with Austin Shenton on third and two outs on the board, Jake Anchia tapped a soft grounder back to Emeralds starting pitcher Seth Corry, but the talented left-hander's errant throw to first pulled Patrick Bailey off the bag and allowed Shenton to score and tie the game at 1-1.

Two-out woes plagued the Emeralds again one inning later when Shenton was plunked by a pitch from Corry with two outs and two strikes on the board, and he was brought home to score two batters later on a double by Joseph Rosa that but the Frogs in front for the first time, 2-1.

Everett scored for the third straight inning in the sixth behind another two-out miscue from the Emeralds, this time on a throwing error from catcher Brandon Martorano who attempted a snap throw down to first aiming to pickoff an Everett base runner, but instead it sailed into right field and allowed Miguel Perez to score easily from second and push the AquaSox lead to 3-1.

However, the seventh inning proved to be Eugene's turn to strike with two outs.

After Patrick Bailey worked a walk on a full count and Will Wilson was hit by a pitch to put two runners on, Sean Roby delivered one of the Emeralds' biggest hits so far this season, a monster three-run homer on a 1-2 count that cleared both the left field wall and the driving range-esque netting behind it, putting the Emeralds back in front, 4-3, on what was his fourth homer of the season.

The Emeralds bullpen took over during the final four frames as Bryce Tucker, Chris Wright, and RJ Dabovich combined to post eleven strikeouts over the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings to seal a 4-3 win for the Emeralds.

Collectively, the Emeralds pitching staff tallied sixteen strikeouts on the evening.

Emeralds starting pitcher Seth Corry battled through ups-and-downs in what was his seventh start of the season, allowing just one hit over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts but issued four walks and allowed two runs (one earned).

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Sean Roby - 3B: Roby's go-ahead bomb in the seventh may prove to be one of those moments we look back on in days and weeks to come, giving a charge to an offense that needed it while snapping a four-game skid on the back half of a two-week roadtrip.

Chris Wright - RHP: The reliever has continued to be stellar since his promotion from Low-A San Jose. In what was his fourth outing as an Emerald, every out he recorded on Friday came via a strikeout as he fired 1.2 innings with no hits, two walks and five K's.

RJ Dabovich - RHP: The stats speak for themselves. Not only has Dabo slid into the closer role with ease, but he also has not allowed a hit since way back on May 7 at Spokane. Over his last seven appearances, the former ASU Sun Devil has fired 10.2 innings with no hits allowed, no runs allowed, five walks and twenty-three strikeouts. Yes, you read that right. Friday's performance was his first two-inning outing of the season after firing just one inning in all but one of his prior nine appearances.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Emeralds and Everett AquaSox face off again on Saturday at 7:05pm PST at Funko Field in the fifth game of a six-game series in Everett. You can listen live to all the action on 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

