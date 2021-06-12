Emeralds' Pitching Baffles 'Sox, 4-3

June 12, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (20-13) dropped their first game against the Eugene Emeralds (20-14), unable to bounce back from their 4-3 deficit.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the top of the second, Brandon Martorano drove in Tyler Fitzgerald with a ground ball to left field. The Emeralds maintained their 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth; a fielding error allowed Austin Shenton to score, tying the game, 1-1.

Joseph Rosa crushed a double off the left-field wall, putting the 'Sox ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth. A pickoff attempt gone wrong in the sixth inning allowed Miguel Perez to score from second, extending the Frogs' lead to 3-1. Sean Roby crushed the game-winning, three-run home run in the top of the seventh, solidifying Eugene's 4-3 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered two hits, highlighted by Rosas' double. On the mound, RHP Emerson Hancock pitched 3.2 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out one.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Saturday, June 12 to take on the Eugene Emeralds. It's the first fireworks night of the season; we're sold out this week but keep an eye out for when July tickets go on sale. Can't make the game? Tune in with Pat Dillon.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.