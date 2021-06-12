First Inning Outburst Proves Costly Again for Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The first inning continues to be costly in this series for the Spokane Indians. A three-run home run in the first gave the Canadians an early lead and not even a late Redband Rally could get Spokane back in it. The Canadians took game four, 9-4, Friday night on Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball Bingo presented by Coeur d'Alene Casino and Circling Raven.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Vancouver's Cameron Eden had just one hit in the game but it was a big one. The center fielder launched a three-run home run in the first inning after Spokane starter Will Ethridge walked the first two batters he faced. It was just his second home run of the season and first since May 19th.

Willie MacIver reached base four times on Friday. The catcher hit a double, a single and walked two times. His .397 on-base percentage ranked 9th in the High-A West.

Vancouver's Adam Kloffenstein earned his second victory of the season, and first since facing Spokane in mid-May. The right-hander allowed just one earned run while striking out six in five innings of work.

BY THE NUMBERS

The first inning has been the story so far this series. In the first inning, Vancouver scored four runs on Tuesday, five runs on Wednesday, and three runs on Friday, all of which led to Canadians wins. The C's were shutout in the first inning Thursday in a 8-0 Indians win.

Spokane starter Will Ethridge ran into some trouble early but responded well. After giving up a three-run homer three batters into the game, the right-hander went on to retire 12-consecutive batters, including seven strikeouts.

The Indians left seven runners on base compared to just three by the Canadians. Vancouver went 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position, while Spokane went 3-for-8.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

The Eugene Emeralds knocked off the Everett AquaSox, 4-3. The Everett loss gives the AquaSox just a half game lead for first in the High-A West.

After dropping five-straight games, the Tri-City Dust Devils have pulled off back-to-back wins. The Dust Devils topped the Hillsboro Hops, 4-2, Friday night.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane and Vancouver continue their six-game series on Saturday for Dollars in your Dog Night presented by BNSF. Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH, all courtesy of BNSF . $1,000 will be available to win! First pitch for Saturday's game is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

