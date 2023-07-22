Robson's Throw Helps Monarchs to Thrilling Win

CLEBURNE, Texas - Jacob Robson had to make a perfect throw. That's exactly what he did.

The former Detroit Tigers outfielder started a 9-2 double play to throw out the tying run at home plate in the ninth, helping the Kansas City Monarchs to a thrilling 3-2 win over the Cleburne Railroaders from La Moderna Field.

"I had it in my mind, if he hits a fly ball here, make sure to get behind it and just try and throw a strike to [catcher] Gavin [Collins]," Robson said, crediting closer Patrick Weigel for keeping the ball from going too deep. "I was just trying to get behind the ball and let it eat and throw a strike."

The Monarchs extended their division lead to 5.5 games with the win. They'll look to clinch the series in a rubber game Saturday night at 6 p.m.

"We drove a long way to play these guys, and they're not a bad team at all, credit to them," Robson said "We wanted to put them away today since we're going for the series win tomorrow."

Kansas City opened the scoring in the first on a sacrifice fly from Brian O'Grady, scoring Justin Wylie. O'Grady hit a double-play ball that pushed across another run in the third, making it 2-0.

Cleburne left fielder Blaze Brothers hit a double to bring in two and tie the game up in the bottom of the third off Monarchs starter Jalen Miller.

Miller (7-2) put together another solid outing for Kansas City. The right-hander allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in 5.2 innings. He walked five and struck out five.

The Monarchs took the lead back in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Chris Herrmann, scoring LJ Hatch. It was Herrmann's league-leading 62nd RBI of the season.

Grant Gavin and Trey Jeans bridged the gap to closer Patrick Weigel without allowing a baserunner.

Weigel allowed a leadoff double to Guillermo Quintana to start the ninth, and he'd take third on a passed ball.

That brought up Jarel McDade, who hit the fly ball to Robson. Elmer Reyes grounded out to end the game.

UP NEXT

Game three of the series is set for 6:05 p.m. Sunday night. Cody Deason will start for Kansas City against Cleburne's Trey Cumbie. Fans can catch the game on MonarchsBaseball.com/LIVE.

