'Dogs Beat Explorers Behind Holmberg's Gem

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - LHP David Holmberg improved to 3-0 with one run allowed over seven innings, and the 'Dogs won their second straight with a 7-1 victory over the Sioux City Explorers at MercyOne Field on Saturday night.

Holmberg tossed his third quality start in four outings and the 'Dogs (31-29) won for the ninth time in 12 games against Sioux City (32-30) this year.

Holmberg allowed his only run in the 1st inning on a sacrifice fly from LF Vince Fernandez, but the 'Dogs rallied for the second straight night and Holmberg worked through a season-best seven innings allowing seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Lincoln took the lead for good on a two-run single from C Luke Roskam in the 3rd inning - extending Roskam's on-base streak to 26.

The 'Dogs extended the lead to 4-1 on a two-out, two-run double from 1B Yanio Perez in the 5th inning, and RF Connor Panas then made it 6-1 with his 12th homer - a two-run shot in the 7th inning. Panas then made it 7-1 with an RBI infield single in the 9th inning.

RHP Walter Borkovich pitched a scoreless 8th inning, working around a leadoff walk with a strikeout and two pop outs. RHP Matt Cronin struck out all three batters he faced in the 9th inning.

The 'Dogs move into a tie with Sioux City for third place in the West Division, sitting a half-game back of second-place Fargo-Moorhead.

The season series concludes with the finale on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 3:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

