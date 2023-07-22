Sheaks' Shutout Propels RailCats Past Dogs

Gary, IN - In a game that only lasted six-and-a-half innings due to rain, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (26-35) washed away a three-game losing streak and beat the Chicago Dogs 2-0 (30-31) on Saturday afternoon.

John Sheaks started for the 'Cats and was nearly untouchable. The right-hander threw all seven innings in a complete game shutout, striking out seven batters while allowing just four hits and one walk. Sheaks retired the last 11 batters of the game, picking up his sixth quality start and fifth win of the 2023 season.

The 'Cats offense took an early lead they would not relinquish. In the first inning, Daniel Lingua and Gio Díaz drew back-to-back walks to open up the frame. After a groundout pushed Lingua to third base, he raced home on a wild pitch, and the 'Cats pounced to pull ahead 1-0.

In the fourth, the RailCats got their offense going again, breaking a 20-year record in the process. Díaz led off the inning by singling to left field, he stole his 33rd base of the season, the most all-time in a single season in RailCats history. It breaks a 20-year old record held by Billy Brown who stole 32 bases in 2003.

Jackson Valera followed the stolen base with a single, picking up his fifth hit of the series to advanced Díaz to third base. A Jesus Marriaga fielder's choice scored him to double the advantage to two.

That was all the offense Gary SouthShore needed before a downpour took over The Steel Yard prior to the bottom of the seventh, prompting the umpires to call the rest of the game and grant Gary SouthShore the victory.

The RailCats and Dogs conclude their four-game series tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. as the RailCats aim for a series split. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

