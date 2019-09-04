Robert Named USA Today Minor League Player of the Year

September 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Former Dash outfielder Luis Robert, who played in 19 games with Winston-Salem this year, has been named the 2019 USA Today Minor League Player of the Year.

Across three Minor League levels, Robert posted a .328 batting average with 32 home runs and 92 RBIs. The Cuban slugger led all of Minor League Baseball with 165 hits, 314 total bases and 36 stolen bases. Robert was the only MiLB player to hit at least 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the 2019 season.

During his 19-game run with the Dash, Robert dominated Carolina League pitching. In April, he led the CL in batting average (.453), home runs (eight), RBIs (24), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.920), OPS (1.432), triples (three), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (69). His incredible stretch with the Dash earned Robert both the CL Player of the Month and White Sox Minor League Player of the Month in April.

In 56 games with Double-A Birmingham, Robert recorded an .880 OPS with eight home runs and 21 stolen bases. After playing in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, Robert was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on July 9. With the Knights, Robert hit an astounding 16 home runs in 47 games, while also hitting 10 doubles and five triples.

Robert joins an elite class of players to receive the MiLB Player of the Year Award from USA Today. Recent winners include Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2018), Ronald Acuna Jr. (2017), Alex Bregman (2016), Blake Snell (2015) and Kris Bryant (2014). Eight of the last ten winners of the award have gone on to become MLB All-Stars. The winner is selected via a five-person USA Today Sports panel and a fan vote.

Originally signed by the White Sox from Cuba in May of 2017 for $26 million, Robert is in his third year with the organization. Thanks to his incredible 2019 season, Robert is currently ranked as the fifth-best prospect in baseball and best in the White Sox system according to MLB Pipeline.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

