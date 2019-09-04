CORRECTION RE: Salem Red Sox Release Postseason Roster

September 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





SALEM, Virginia - The Salem Red Sox have announced the postseason roster for the Carolina League Northern Division Championship. The Red Sox begin a best-of-five game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks this evening at 6:35 PM.

The roster has no changes from its final transaction September 1, 2019.

Salem capped the regular season with a four-game sweep over the Carolina Mudcats. Triston Casas blasted a three-run bomb to take a 3-1 win Monday afternoon.

Left-handed pitcher Enmanuel DeJesus will face off with fellow southpaw Daniel Lynch.

Salem returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when the Sox played for the Southern Division Finals, ultimately falling to Myrtle Beach 2-1.

This is the Red Sox' fifth postseason appearance since the franchise inception in 2009. Salem played for the Mills Cup Championship in 2009 and 2013, taking the crown the latter year.

What's NextSalem Red Sox vs Wilmington Blue Rocks, September 4, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.

LHP Enmanuel DeJesus vs LHP Daniel Lynch

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007. For more information on the Salem Red Sox, please visit SalemRedSox.com or contact Melanie Newman at MNewman@salemsox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.