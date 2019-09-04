Former Dash Star Mendick Makes MLB Debut on Tuesday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Former Dash infielder Danny Mendick made his Major League debut on Tuesday, marking the fifth Dash alumnus to appear in the big leagues for the first time in 2019. Mendick, who is the 57th Dash alumnus and the 365th Winston-Salem alumnus to reach the Majors, played for Winston-Salem in 2016 and 2017.

A 22nd-round pick out of the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2015, Mendick pinch ran for fellow Dash alumnus Zack Collins, who tripled with one out, in the ninth inning as part of the White Sox 6-5 win at Cleveland. Mendick and Collins both played for Winston-Salem in 2016 and 2017. Mendick joins Collins, catcher Seby Zavala, outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Brandon Brennan as the five Dash alums to make their big league debuts this season.

After being drafted by the White Sox in 2015, Mendick first joined the Dash in 2016 for an 11-game stint. The New York native then returned to Low-A Kannapolis, where he was named a Midseason South Atlantic League All-Star. The 25-year-old was later promoted back to Winston that season to round out his 15-game stint with the club that year.

In 2017, Mendick thrived in a starting role with Winston-Salem. Named a Midseason Carolina League All-Star, Mendick played 84 total games with the Dash, registering a .289/.373/.468 batting line with 18 doubles, four triples and seven homers. The infielder also recorded an OPS above .900 in both May and June in 2017.

The utility infielder finished the 2017 campaign with Double-A Birmingham, earning a MiLB.com Organization All-Star nod in the process.

The following season, Mendick earned his third straight selection to a Midsummer Classic by being announced as a Midseason Southern League All-Star with the Barons. Mendick led Birmingham in games played in 2018 with 132 contests under his belt, and he finished second on the team in hits (112) and fourth on the team in homers (14).

Mendick began this year in Triple-A Charlotte, and he played 133 games with the Knights. During that span, Mendick logged a batting line of .279/.368/.444 with 26 doubles, one triple and 17 homers.

