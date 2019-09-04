Stiever Named White Sox MiLB Pitcher of the Month

September 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Dash right-hander Jonathan Stiever has been named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August/September, the team announced on Wednesday.

A fifth-round pick out of Indiana University, Stiever rounded his impressive 2019 season by going 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA through five starts in the month of August. In 26 innings pitched last month, the right-hander struck out 26 batters while walking five.

In his first start of the month on August 4 against Carolina, Stiever tied a career-high by striking out nine batters in five innings en route to a winning effort. A consistent performer since his midseason promotion to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis, Stiever rattled off three consecutive quality starts from August 16-29 to finish the year.

After earning a victory on August 16 by allowing two runs in six innings against Potomac, Stiever went six shutout frames in a no-decision against the P-Nats at Pfitzner Stadium on August 24. In his last start, Stiever yielded just one run in six innings in the Dash's 2019 home finale on August 29.

Overall with the Dash, Stiever logged 10 quality starts in 12 outings. The righty also registered 77 strikeouts in 71.0 innings pitched while walking just 13 and posting a 2.15 ERA.

Meanwhile, former Dash catcher Yermin Mercedes has been named the White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for August/September. The 26-year-old posted a batting line of .317/.419/.646 with six doubles, seven homers, 28 RBIs, 17 runs scored and an OPS of 1.065 over 24 games with the Knights in August and September.

A panel of Chicago-area media members was responsible for the voting of the award winners.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.