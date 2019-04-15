Robert Earns CL Player of the Week Honors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Dash outfielder Luis Robert was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for April 4-14, the league office announced on Monday. This is the first round of CL Player of the Week awards in the 2019 season.

Through his nine games played to start the season, Robert sits atop the Carolina League in average (.475), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (1.025), on-base plus slugging (1.537), hits (19), home runs (5), runs (13), triples (2), RBIs (15) and total bases (41).

Robert, who is ranked the fourth-best prospect in the White Sox system and 38th-best overall per MLB Pipeline, has recorded multiple hits in eight of the nine games he has played this season. The Cuba native's dominant stretch began on Opening Day against the Frederick Keys when he homered in his first two at-bats of the season. In Winston-Salem's home opener last Thursday against Potomac, Robert's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning led the Dash to an 8-6 victory.

Two days later, Robert went 3-for-5 with a triple and double in helping Winston-Salem earn a 4-0 win over Potomac.

This is the first career Player of the Week honor for Robert. Prior to the regular season, Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage in big league Spring Training after earning his second straight non-roster invite.

The Dash open a three-game set on Monday night against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

