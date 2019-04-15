Morgan Earns Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Honor

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats, A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, are excited to announce that pitcher Eli Morgan has been named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Morgan was tabbed as the league's top pitcher for April 4-14. The selection marks the first weekly award for a Hillcats player this season and the fourth of Morgan's career. He was also named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week twice in 2018, and again in the Midwest League as a member of the Lake County Captains.

The Gonzaga product won both of his starts last week. He hurled six shutout innings while allowing just one hit, and struck out six on April 7 against Myrtle Beach. In his most recent start on April 12 against Down East, Morgan fired five shutout innings and struck out nine, one shy of his career high.

Selected in the 8th round by the Cleveland Indians in the 2017 MLB Draft, Morgan sports the second-best WHIP in the Carolina League at 0.45. He is just one of three starting pitchers in the league that has not surrendered an earned run through two starts. Over 11 innings pitched, the right-hander has issued just two walks, three hits, and has punched out 15 batters.

The 22-year-old is in his second stint at the A-Adv. level. He was promoted to Lynchburg on May 16, 2018, and anchored the Hillcats starting rotation for the rest of the season by going 7-7 with a 3.91 ERA over 19 starts.

The Hillcats welcome the Potomac Nationals to town tonight for the start of a seven-game home stand. Left-hander Adam Scott (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will toe the slab for Lynchburg in the opener against P-Nats right-hander Luis Reyes (0-1, 12.46). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium.

Home stand highlights include Kids Eat Free Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and post-game fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday.

For tickets and more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, the City Stadium box office, or call 434-528-1144.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

