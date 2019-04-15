Amaya, Mitchell Homer in Loss to Keys

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Miguel Amaya and Kevonte Mitchell each blasted their second homers of the year, but it was not enough to outscore the hot-hitting Frederick Keys who took game one of the series 9-3 from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark on Monday night.

After D.J. Wilson reached on an infield single for the Pelicans (2-10) with one out in the first inning, Miguel Amaya launched a prodigious two-run homer to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

The advantage was short-lived for Myrtle Beach, as the Keys (4-7) took a 3-2 lead after the first four men reached in the top of the third and three runs scored.

The Keys added another run in the fourth inning as Mason McCoy drove in the fourth run of the game for Frederick (4-7) on an RBI double off of the Bird's starter Luis Lugo (0-1). A fifth-inning homer from Zach Jarrett made it 5-2 Keys and Frederick was just getting started.

The Keys bolstered their lead in the sixth when Yeltsin Gudino singled and scored on an RBI double from Jake Ring, who later scored on an error to make it 7-2.

Myrtle Beach found the scoreboard again in the bottom of the sixth, as Mitchell's second homer of the year brought the Birds back to within four runs at 7-3.

McCoy took the doubt away in the top of the eighth, making it 9-3 with a two-run homer to left, his third hit of the game.

Cody Sedlock (1-0) earned his first win of the year for the Keys after pitching five innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two.

Myrtle Beach will look to even the series against Frederick in game two on Tuesday night at 7:05. The Pelicans have yet to name their starter for the middle game of the set while Brenan Hanifee (0-1, 8.00) will be on the mound for the Keys.

