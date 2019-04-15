April 15 Transactions & Game Information

Today the Texas Rangers made the following transactions affecting the Down East Wood Ducks:

+ RHP Cole Uvila promoted from Single-A Hickory to Adv.-A Down East, he will wear #35

- RHP Kaleb Fontenot released

Tonight the Woodies begin their first road trip of the season, beginning with a three game set against the Salem Red Sox. Right-hander Jason Bahr (0-0, 0.00) will make his second start of the year, opposed by Salem righty Daniel Gonzalez (0-1, 4.76). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: The Down East Wood Ducks closed out their sea-son-long 11-game home stand with an 8-0 shutout of the Lynchburg Hillcats. Anderson Tejeda blasted two home runs in the game becoming the first player this season to have a multi-homer outing. Noah Bremer worked five scoreless innings to pick up his first victory of the season, and just the second by a starting pitcher this year. The Woodies took the lead with a five-run third inning in which Down East batted around.

TEJEDA SOLVING LYNCHBURG: Anderson Tejeda enjoyed a tremendous series against the Hillcats going 8-16, with two doubles, two home runs, and five RBI in four games. He recorded three-hit games on Thursday and Saturday, and produced the second two-homer game of his career in the finale.

STRIKEOUT BUG: The Wood Ducks went down on strikes 7 times in the ballgame yesterday, and they have struck out eight or more times in all but two game this season. They lead the league in strikeouts with 113 as a team, while individually three Wood Ducks are in the top ten in the league in strikeouts: Eric Jenkins (T-1, 17), Diosbel Arias (4th, 16).

FANTASTIC PHILLIPS: Through two starts this season, Tyler Phillips has been dominant, as he has yet to yield a walk or a run. He has combined to face just two batters over the minimum, and has worked 12 innings on 130 pitches (11 per inning). Phillips is the only Woodies pitcher this season to go five innings or more, which he has done in both outings. He ranks among league leaders in ERA (T-1, 0.00), IP (1st, 12.0), WHIP (2nd, 0.42), and OBA (3rd, .135).

CLUTCH GENE: The Wood Ducks are tied for third in the league in RBI with 47, and of those runs driven in, 23 (49%) have come with two-outs. With men in scoring position and 2-out, the Woodies are slashing .289/.385/.422/.807 this season.

TAVERAS' TERRIFIC START: Leody Taveras opened the season by going 4-4, with a double, a triple, and four runs driven in. The four hits are a career-high, while the four RBIs match a career-best. He saw his league-best eight game hitting streak snapped Friday.

CLASE CRUISING: Emmanuel Clase has been impressive out of the Woodies bullpen so far this season, recording his first save of the season last night. He has struck out six in four innings, and his WHIP sits at 0.50. Clase has frequently hit triple digits on the radar gun this season.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

YEAR CLUB LEAGUE W-L FINISH

2012 AZL Rangers AZL/R 34-22 League Champs

2013 Hickory South Atlantic (A) 76-63 5th Place

2014 Hickory South Atlantic/A 41-28 5th Place

2015 Hickory South Atlantic/A 44-24 League Champs

TOTALS 237-179 .570

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Five players on the Wood Ducks opening day roster are just 20 years of age. The handful includes RHP A.J. Alexy, INF Yonny Hernandez, INF Anderson Tejeda, OF Leody Taveras, and OF Bubba Thompson.

NEED FOR SPEED: The 2019 Wood Ducks will possess a lot of speed, especially in the outfield. Last season Leody Taveras, Eric Jenkins, and Bubba Thompson combined to steal 86 bases and hit 21 triples. Infielder Yonny Hernandez also ranked second the South Atlantic League with 44 stolen bases, and his 46 overall led the Rangers organization.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Wood Ducks open the 2019 season with sev-en players on the MLB Pipeline Rangers Top-30 list on their roster:

4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans

