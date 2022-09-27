Robbie Fisher Returns to Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that defenseman Robbie Fisher has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Fisher, 29, is a left-handed defenseman from Kenora, ON. After four years at the University of Calgary, Fisher made his professional debut with the Havoc this past season. In 45 games played, Fisher was able to put up 14 points. Known for his shot-blocking and reliability in the defensive zone, Fisher returns for his se

Fisher is the ninth returning player to sign on for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on the Havoc's social media to stay up to date!

