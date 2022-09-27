CJ Stubbs Heading Back to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that CJ Stubbs has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Stubbs notched 17 goals and 31 assists in 51 games during his second season as a Dawg in 2021-2022, while adding four assists during the team's run to the President's Cup Final. His 48 points ranked third on the team, adding on to his nine goals and 19 assists in 39 games for the Dawgs during the 2019-20 season. During the 2020-2021 campaign, the six-foot-three forward played for the Columbus River Dragons of the FPHL, where he notched eight goals and 12 assists in just 17 appearances en route to a league title for a Columbus team that featured current and former Rail Yard Dawgs such as Mac Jansen, Matt O'Dea, Hunter Bersani, Brant Sherwood, Gehrett Sargis, and Vojtech Zemlicka.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of September 27, 2022:

CJ Stubbs

Travis Broughman

Nick Ford

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

