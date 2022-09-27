Bulls Sign Troy Button for 2022-23 Season

September 27, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of Troy Button for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. The twenty-five-year-old defenseman returns to Birmingham for his second year with the team. Button joined the Bulls last season, appearing in fourteen games and assisting on one goal.

Head coach Craig Simchuk is excited to bring back his 6'2 defenseman on the blue line. "Troy is a big physical presence on the back end. He adds a lot of size and strength while bringing a lot of physical play to that side of the ice. We are looking at him to solidify our penalty kill." Throughout the offseason, Simchuk has spoken about the high character of the players in the locker room, and he believes Button adds a huge positive impact to the rookies and to the organization. "He has great character. We are looking at him to step up and really help the young defensive core in Birmingham."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.