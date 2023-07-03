Roaring Grizzlies' Lineup Dismantles Ports 10-2 for 9th Straight Sunday Victory

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (43-31, 7-1) overwhelmed the Stockton Ports (28-46, 3-5) 10-2 Sunday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 10-2 in their last 12 games and 20-5 in their last 25 contests. The Grizzlies enjoyed their ninth straight Sunday victory, dating back to April 30 and earned another road series win. Fresno moved to 56-21 (13-10 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 29-6 (7-4 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies have scored double-digit runs, 81 total, over their last seven wins against the Ports. In Fresno's four triumphs during the series, the offense has recorded 46 runs on 55 hits and 24 walks while the pitching staff has punched out 46 Stockton batters (56 strikeouts overall in the five games).

The Grizzlies trailed 1-0 after three innings of play before the offense showed up. Fresno tallied one hit and run over the next four innings, before exploding for six runs in the eighth. 11 batters came to the dish in that six-run frame. Ryan Ritter smashed a solo shot in the fourth, his California League-best 18th homer of the season. Ritter has gone deep four times in the series and has relished a hit in 20 of his past 25 games. He reached base four times, extending his on-base streak to 23 consecutive contests. In the fifth, Daniel Amaral laced a single, scoring Jake Snider. Amaral has provided a hit in every game since joining Fresno (eight contests). A frame later, Andy Perez snuck a single to right, adding Ritter. In the seventh, Snider swatted a solo fly to deep center field, his second wallop of the year.

After the Ports offense left the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings, the Grizzlies took advantage with a big, game-changing frame. Skyler Messinger opened the onslaught when he tattooed a two-RBI double to right-center field. Both Ritter and Perez raced home on the play, giving Ritter his third run of the game. Ritter also swiped a career-high two bases in the win. Then, Jake Snider ripped a single to right, knocking in Messinger. A pair of wild pitches and a Bryant Betancourt RBI single supplied the other three runs. Snider scored on the Betancourt single, yielding him with three runs as well. Stockton mustered a final run in the ninth.

Fresno righty Connor Staine (5-4) received the decision after five incredible frames. Staine allowed one run on four hits and one walk while fanning four. Carlos Torres and Zach Agnos worked through trouble, tossing a combined three shutout innings. Felix Ramires permitted an unearned run in the ninth, punching out one. Ramires has not allowed an earned run in his last 16 appearances. Stockton starter Dheygler Gimenez (3-2) took the loss after five and one-third frames of three-run ball (two earned). Reliever Franyelson Rodriguez struck out a pair in a scoreless inning. The clubs conclude the series tomorrow night from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Ryan Ritter (2-3, HR, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 SB)

- LF Jake Snider (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- RHP Connor Staine (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RF Colby Thomas (2-5, 2B, 2 R)

- CF Henry Bolte (2-4, RBI, BB)

- LF Cameron Masterman (1-2, 2B, 2 HBP)

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies improved to 15-3 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes.

This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (157 runs of 427 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 68 runs scoring.

The Grizzlies swiped a season-high five bases.

