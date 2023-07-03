Rawhide Hit Two Home Runs for the Win in Rancho

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - Rawhide hit a pair of homers sneaking past the Quakes 3-2. Despite the win, the Rawhide were out-hit ten hits to three. Kristian Robinson put the 'Hide on the board with a solo home run in the first inning. Riquelmin Cabral added insurance in the third with a 403-ft home run.

Ricardo Yan started on the bump for the Rawhide pitching 4.2 innings and striking out seven batters. Axel Andueza earned his second win of the season while striking out a pair of batters. Alfred Morillo closed the door on the Quakes receiving his fifth save of the year.

The Rawhide have a chance to clinch their second series win of the year tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. from LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga.

