Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter Tabbed California League Player of the Week for June 26 - July 2

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies infielder Ryan Ritter was named by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for June 26 - July 2. Ritter's impressive series at Stockton helped the Grizzlies earn a series win against the Ports.

In five games last week, Ritter went 12-for-20 (.600) with four homers, one double, seven RBI, 11 runs, five walks, one HBP and two stolen bases. The University of Kentucky product reached base 21 total times in the series. The Rockies 2022 4th-round draft pick homered twice on Thursday, again on Friday (back-to-back games), and for good measure, added another longball on Sunday.

Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in 10 categories. He ranks first in homers (18), first in total bases (149), first in extra-base hits (35), first in slugging percentage (.606), first in OPS (1.011), tied for first in RBI (58), third in runs (53), fourth in hits (75), fifth in OBP (.405) and ninth in batting average (.305). Ritter has reached base successfully in 23 straight games and has smacked a hit in 20 of his past 25 games.

Ritter gives the 2023 Grizzlies their seventh California League award this season (Jamari Baylor, Connor Staine, Blake Adams, twice and Ritter, three times). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

Fresno finishes their series tonight in Stockton before starting a six-game set tomorrow against the San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants affiliate) at Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2023 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-4487.

