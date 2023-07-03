Sell-Out Crowd Sees Rawhide Win Again

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A sell-out crowd of more than 4,800 fans were treated to plenty of offense and an amazing fireworks show on Monday night, but the majority of the offense came from the road team, as the Visalia Rawhide outlasted the Quakes by a final of 11-4 at LoanMart Field.

Christian Cerda and Anderdson Rojas each had three hits and Visalia won for the third straight game, giving them their second series-win of the year, with four of six over the Quakes.

Rancho starter Madison Jeffrey (0-4) made his third spot-start of the home stand, but gave up a run in the first and was charged with three more in the second, as the Quakes fell behind, 4-0 after just two innings.

Trailing 6-0 in the fourth, Rancho finally got on the board, as Jesus Galiz ripped a two-run homer to left, his third of the year to make it 6-2.

The teams traded runs in the fifth, as after Visalia made it 7-2, Jose Izarra blasted a solo shot to left, his fourth, making it 7-3 against Visalia starter and eventual winner Yoscar Pimentel (1-1).

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as the Rawhide broke it open with one in the seventh and three more in the ninth to put it away.

The Quakes (5-4, 44-31) will head to San Bernardino on Tuesday for game one of a six-game set. Jared Karros (2-2) will take on lefty Leonard Garcia at 6:35pm on Tuesday night.

On Friday, July 14, the Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field, hosting Modesto for a brief three-game set. Friday the 14th will be Julio Urias Bobblehead Giveaway, as part of Chaffey College Night. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

