Roadrunners, Stars Announce Round Two Playoff Dates and Times
April 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced tonight in conjunction with the Texas Stars and the American Hockey League the official dates and times for their matchup in the second round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The schedule is as follows:
Game One Wednesday, May 2 Texas @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena
Game Two Friday, May 4 Texas @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena
Game Three Monday, May 7 Tucson @ Texas 7:00 p.m. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Game Four Wednesday, May 9 Tucson @ Texas 7:00 p.m. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Game Five* Friday, May 11 Tucson @ Texas 7:00 p.m. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Game Six* Sunday, May 13 Texas @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena
Game Seven* Monday, May 14 Texas @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena
* denotes if necessary
Tickets for Games 1-2 and 6-7 at Tucson Arena are on sale now at the Tucson Convention Center box office and on Ticketmaster.com.
For more information on the Calder Cup Playoffs and the Tucson Roadrunners, call 866-774-6253 or visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd.
