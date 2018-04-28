Roadrunners, Stars Announce Round Two Playoff Dates and Times

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced tonight in conjunction with the Texas Stars and the American Hockey League the official dates and times for their matchup in the second round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The schedule is as follows:

Game One Wednesday, May 2 Texas @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena

Game Two Friday, May 4 Texas @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena

Game Three Monday, May 7 Tucson @ Texas 7:00 p.m. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Game Four Wednesday, May 9 Tucson @ Texas 7:00 p.m. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Game Five* Friday, May 11 Tucson @ Texas 7:00 p.m. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Game Six* Sunday, May 13 Texas @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena

Game Seven* Monday, May 14 Texas @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena

* denotes if necessary

Tickets for Games 1-2 and 6-7 at Tucson Arena are on sale now at the Tucson Convention Center box office and on Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the Calder Cup Playoffs and the Tucson Roadrunners, call 866-774-6253 or visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd.

