Checkers Announce Second-Round Playoff Series against Lehigh Valley

April 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





The Charlotte Checkers today announced dates and times for their second-round Calder Cup Playoff series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Bojangles' Coliseum will host Game 3, Game 4 and, if necessary, Game 5 of the best-of-seven series. A full series schedule, including games in Lehigh Valley, can be found below.

date time location

1 2 3 4 5* 6* 7*

Friday, May 4 Saturday, May 5 Tuesday, May 8 Wednesday, May 9 Saturday, May 12 Monday, May 14 Tuesday, May 15

7:05 p.m. 7:05 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 7:05 p.m. 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Lehigh Valley Bojangles' Coliseum Bojangles' Coliseum Bojangles' Coliseum Lehigh Valley Lehigh Valley

* if necessary

The Checkers are in the second-round of the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time since 2011 after a 3-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins that marked the first series sweep in franchise history. The upcoming second-round series is the No. 1 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Atlantic Division Finals, with the Phantoms holding home-ice advantage as the higher seed. The teams split their eight-game, regular-season series with four wins apiece. The matchup was set by way of Lehigh Valley's 3-1 series win over the Providence Bruins that concluded Saturday evening.

Individual tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5 will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. "Pay as We Play" packages requiring no money up front and offering the best savings on tickets for the entire playoffs can also be purchased now by contacting the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.

