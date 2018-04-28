American Hockey League Announces Suspension

April 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Eric Tangradi has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a playoff game vs. Manitoba on Apr. 26.

Tangradi was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals, Monday (Apr. 30) vs. Manitoba.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.