'Cuda Eliminated from Playoffs After 3-0 Loss at Tucson

Tucson, AZ - The San Jose Barracuda (1-3) failed to score a goal for the second consecutive night, falling 3-0 to the Tucson Roadrunners (3-1) at the Tucson Convention Center on Friday night. The Roadrunners victory punched their ticket to round two to face the Texas Stars after a 3-1 series win.

After a scoreless first in which Tucson outshot San Jose 10-to-four, Mario Kempe (3) broke the deadlock at 4:23 of the middle frame as he snapped a shot from the slot under Antoine Bibeau's right arm.

In the third, Tucson added to its lead when Connor Garland (1) poked in a loose puck at 4:53, and Mario Kempe sealed the win with an empty-netter a 19:00.

Bibeau took the loss (1-3) after allowing two goals on 33 shots, while Adin Hill earned his second consecutive shutout win after making 25 saves.

