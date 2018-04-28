Phantoms Unveil Atlantic Division Finals Schedule vs. Charlotte

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce the schedule for their second round, best-of-seven Atlantic Division Finals series with the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Phantoms, who claimed the Atlantic Division Championship, eliminated the Providence Bruins in four games in the opening round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. Meanwhile, third-seeded Charlotte ousted the second-seeded Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a three-game sweep.

As the top seed in the Atlantic Division, Lehigh Valley will host Games 1 and 2 at PPL Center on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5, respectively. If needed, the Phantoms would then host Game 6 in downtown Allentown on Monday, May 14 and decisive Game 7 on Tuesday, May 15.

Please see below a complete breakdown of the Phantoms' second round schedule.

Game 1 - Friday, May 4, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center

Game 2 - Saturday, May 5, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 8, 7:00 p.m. - Bojangles' Coliseum

Game 4 - Wednesday, May 9, 7:00 p.m. - Bojangles' Coliseum

Game 5* - Saturday, May 12, 6:00 p.m. - Bojangles' Coliseum

Game 6* - Monday, May 14, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center

Game 7* - Tuesday, May 15, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center

*If necessary

The Phantoms posted a 4-4 mark head-to-head against Charlotte during the regular season and finished the 2017-18 campaign with an impressive 27-6-5 record at PPL Center.

In the midst of the club's 12th postseason appearance in franchise history, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005) and carry a 60-53 overall mark in 113 career AHL postseason outings. This is the fifth regular season division title in franchise history and the team's first since arriving in the Lehigh Valley.

Playoff strips, 10-game flex packs, and single game tickets to the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now!

Be here for every home playoff game in your same great seats with the Playoff strip and receive a FREE Official Orange Out Phantoms Playoff T-Shirt with each seat. The "pay as we play" option offers a convenient payment plan and the largest discount on tickets.

Flex packs give fans the flexibility of selecting the games and number of tickets they want. For more information on Phantoms playoff packages, contact the Phantoms office at 610-224-GOAL [4625].

The Phantoms are once again be hosting an Orange Out during each home playoff home this season. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to each and every postseason game at PPL Center as we create the best and most exciting home-ice advantage in the league.

