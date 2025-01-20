Rivermen Trade Forward Mike Egan to Macon

January 20, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Mond ay that they have completed a trade with the Macon Mayhem, sending forward Mike Egan to the mayhem in exchange for future considerations.

Egan, who was acquired off of waivers last week played in all three games for the Rivermen this past weekend against Evansville and Knoxville. Egan pos ted one assist and was a +2 in his three games with the Rivermen. On the season, Egan has three goals and nine assists in 25 games.

The Rivermen will be back in action this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as they host the Birmingham Bulls at Carver Arena. Face-off for the January 26 and 27 contests is set for 7:15 pm while January 28 ' s game-time is set for 3:15 pm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.