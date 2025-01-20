Marksmen Receive Jeremy Gervais

January 20, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have acquired defenseman Jeremy Gervais from the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for Future Considerations, the team announced Monday.

Gervais, 26, is in his first full SPHL season, and has played 26 games so far for the Huntsville Havoc and Pensacola.

The Prince George, British Columbia native had a five-game debut with Huntsville last season after concluding his collegiate career at Lake Superior State.

Gervais played 51 NCAA Division-I games and recorded 7 (0g+7a) points with a plus 7 rating for Lake Superior and has put up 10 points (3g+7a) in 31 SPHL games.

Gervais and the Marksmen visit the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the first leg of a home-and-home set Friday before returning to the Crown Coliseum for Star Wars Night at 6 p.m. Saturday. Roster, Signing Tags: Jeremy Gervais

