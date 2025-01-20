Mayhem Make Pair of Trades

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that they have completed separate trades with both the Peoria Rivermen and Birmingham Bulls.

The Mayhem have acquired forward Mike Egan from the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations. In a separate move, the Mayhem have also acquired defenseman Hayden Ford from the Birmingham Bulls in exchange for future considerations.

Egan, 27, from Billerica, Mass., made his return to the SPHL this season with the Knoxville Ice Bears after spending last year with EC Lauterbach 2012 in Germany. In his time with the German club last season, he scored 49 points (35g, 14a) in just 17 games.

He began his professional career in 2023 with the Pensacola Ice Flyers after finishing his college career at NCAA division-I Niagara University. Prior to that, he spent four years at NCAA division-III Babson College, where he scored 94 points (44g, 50a) and was the captain in his final season.

Ford, 27, from Medford, N.J., is in his second SPHL season after making his professional debut with the Evansville Thunderbolts last season. The blue liner has six points (1g, 5a) in 55 SPHL games.

Prior to his professional career, Ford spent five years at NCAA division-III Buffalo State College, where he scored 32 points (3g, 29a) in 67 games.

In corresponding moves, the Mayhem have waived forwards Curtis Abbott and Trent Grimshaw. Additionally, defenseman Brad Jenion has been placed on 14-day injured reserve.

Egan, Ford, and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action at home for Country Night on Friday, January 24 at 7:00pm against the Quad City Storm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

