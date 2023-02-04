Rivermen Stump Storm 5-2 in Weekend Sweep

MOLINE, IL - Jack Berry made over 30 saves in his first game back in a Peoria uniform since early May 2022 as the Peoria Rivermen completed the sweep of the Quad City Storm 5-2 in Moline on Saturday night. The victory marked Peoria's league-leading 10th in a row.

Peoria wasted no time to get on the board early as JM Piotrowski, on the team's first power play, was the recipient of a nice give-and-go play with Marcel Godbout on the right side. It gave Piotrowski room in the low slot to fire a quick shot home to put Peoria up 1-0. This was followed up a few minutes later with Alec Hagaman's quick power-play tally from a blast from the right-side dot to make it 2-0 Rivermen. But then a goaltender change sparked the Storm who had the better part of the remainder of the period. Quad City was able to pull within one off a rebound goal midway through the frame, though the Rivermen held their 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The middle period was a back-and-forth affair with both sides getting quality chances. But like they've done all year the Rivermen were able to get the key goal in the second period. Cayden Cahill skated to the left as he entered the zone midway through the second. Showing great patience, he waited for the defense to commit themselves before spying Zach Wilkie pinching in towards the far post. Sending a quick pass across the crease, Wilkie made no mistake to tap the puck into the back for the net to put the Rivermen up 3-1.

The Rivermen kept their foot on the gas in the third period as they capitalized on an extended power-play to take a 4-1 lead. Joseph Widmar was able to snipe a shot into the top-shelf for his third point in two games that marked Peoria's third power-play goal of the night. Though the Storm answered with a goal soon afterward, JM Piotrowski picked up his second of the night off of an empty-net goal.

The victory marked Peoria's 10th in a row and 5th straight against the Quad City Storm. The regulation win also solidified Peoria's hold on the season series with the Storm. The Rivermen will get set for their last southern road trip of the season as they travel next week to Birmingham and Pensacola.

