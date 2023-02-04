Havoc Raise $72,637 for the Melissa George Neonatal Fund

HUNTSVILLE, AL â In their biggest night of the year, the Havoc raise $72,637 for the Melissa George Neonatal Fund

Derek Perl would start the scoring off for the Havoc, leaving the first period tied at one.

Jacob Barber and Alex Kielczewski would score in the second period, with Kielczewski's becoming the eventual game-winning goal.

Nick Latinovich would make 37 saves.

After the game, the Havoc would raise $72,637 for the Huntsville Hospital NICU.

