Havoc Raise $72,637 for the Melissa George Neonatal Fund
February 4, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL â In their biggest night of the year, the Havoc raise $72,637 for the Melissa George Neonatal Fund
Derek Perl would start the scoring off for the Havoc, leaving the first period tied at one.
Jacob Barber and Alex Kielczewski would score in the second period, with Kielczewski's becoming the eventual game-winning goal.
Nick Latinovich would make 37 saves.
After the game, the Havoc would raise $72,637 for the Huntsville Hospital NICU.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2023
- Havoc Raise $72,637 for the Melissa George Neonatal Fund - Huntsville Havoc
- Rivermen Stump Storm 5-2 in Weekend Sweep - Peoria Rivermen
- Thunderbolts Sweep Marksmen with 4-3 Win - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Stead, Offense Lead Ice Bears to Rout of Macon - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Dawgs Smash Ice Flyers 6-2 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Havoc Come-From-Behind to Beat Macon - Huntsville Havoc
- Game Preview - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Havoc Raise $72,637 for the Melissa George Neonatal Fund
- Havoc Come-From-Behind to Beat Macon
- Game Preview
- Game Preview
- 17th Annual Melissa George Night this Saturday