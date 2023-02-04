Havoc Come-From-Behind to Beat Macon

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Glenn Detulleo's 300th career win would be a come-from-behind victory on Scout Night.

Tyler Piacentini would open the scoring in the first period on a breakaway chance. Macon would answer quickly but Sy Nutkevitch would make sure the Havoc headed into the second with a lead, scoring his 13th goal of the year.

Former Havoc player Carter Roo would open the scoring in the second and Rhett Kingston would score his second goal of the night to put the Macon Mayhem up 3-2 heading into the final 20 minutes.

Rookie standout, Austin Martinsen would tie the game at 3 while Nathan Hudgin would score the game-winner with 58 seconds left in regulation.

Mike Robinson would make 27 saves in the win.

