Rivermen Sign Two Forwards Ahead of Evansville Series

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Friday that they have signed forwards Dawson Baker and Kalib Ford to the active lineup ahead of their Saturday-Sunday series against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Baker a native of Cobourg, Ontario in Canada, Baker played with the Carolina Thunderbirds for three seasons from 2022-2024. In three years in the FPHL, Baker and garnered 124 points in 102 games played. Barker's previous SPHL experience came with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2021-22. Barker played in 12 games with Pensacola netting four points. Before beginning his professional hockey career, Barker played in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves and Kingston Frontenacs.

Ford, a native of Tillsonburg, Ontario, Ford comes to Peoria following three seasons with the Carolina Thunderbirds of the FPHL. Like Baker, Ford has had an impressive scoring touch with the Thunderbirds, notching 245 points (113 goals, 132 assists) in 134 games played with the Thunderbirds. Ford has had eight games of SPHL experience with the Quad City Storm and the Macon Mayhem, netting four points in 8 games played. Ford played four years with Northland College at the Division III level before starting his professional career.

The Rivermen are on the road this Saturday in Evansville before coming back to Carver Arena on Sunday, January 21. Face-off for Saturday's road game is set for 7:00 pm, while Sunday's home game will get underway at 3:15 pm at Carver Arena.

