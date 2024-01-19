Game Notes: Batman™ Night: Pensacola Ice Flyers

The Ice Flyers face-off against the Huntsville Havoc for their 4th of 8 matchups this season. With the Havoc occupying the 5th spot in the SPHL rankings and the Ice Flyers in the 6th, the two teams could each use the additional 2 points from a win tonight to help advance their standings. Coming off of a home win in front of a franchise-record-setting crowd, the Ice Flyers plan to restart their winning streak at the Hangar with the first of two home games this weekend. Batman™ Night presented by Anglin Reichmann Armstrong is finally here! The team will be wearing speciality Batman™ jerseys on the ice in honor of the Caped Crusader. Replica jerseys are available for purchase at the merchandise stands on the upper concourses. Following tonight's game, a live game-worn jersey auction presented by Mediacom for select players will take place in sections 103 & 104 all benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during Saturday's game, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: https://icefly.co/5050Raffle

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

GAME RAFFLES

Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #16 Reggie Millette's jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed Batman™ jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard ribbon.

All proceeds from Friday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation: iceflyersfoundation.org.

