Mayhem's Hot Start Not Enough Against Roanoke

January 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem would be all set up to tee it up on Friday as they welcomed in the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs on Happy Gilmore Night.

The Mayhem would be finding the fairways early into the game. Just a little over two minutes into the game, Michael McChesney would open the scoring on the powerplay after a Rhett Kingston shot deflected off the body of McChesney and in. Twenty seconds later, McChesney would strike again after an excellent breakout passing display from McChesney, Munichiello, and Nagel to grab Macon a quick 2-0 lead. Later in the period, Alex Laplante would strike with a rocket from the left circle, a place he has made his home over the past few weekends. Macon would maintain their 3-0 lead into the break courtesy of an excellent goaltending display from Sean Kuhn.

Roanoke would come roaring back in the second period. Brandon Picard and Steven Leonard would score within twenty seconds to pull the score back to 3-2 Macon. For Picard, the goal would be his first as a professional in North America. Temperatures would begin to boil over as the period progressed as Tanner Nagel and Owen McDade were assessed fighting majors. Roanoke's Marcinkevics would be tagged a double minor for butt-ending to put Macon on a long powerplay that ran through the rest of the period. Macon would grasp onto their 3-2 lead after a threatening period from Roanoke.

The game would get out of hand for the Macon Mayhem in the third. Steven Leonard would score twice in the period to cap off a hat trick for the Railyard Dawgs. Kelly, Marcinkevics, and Daly would all score in the third as well to propel Roanoke to a 7-3 win.

The Macon Mayhem will travel to Pensacola tomorrow night to kick off a brief road trip. Macon will return home on Thursday, February 1st for the first Thirsty Thursday of the season against the Birmingham Bulls. Tickets start at just $15, so join in on all the fun and drama! For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

#BattleEveryShift

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.