Rivermen Sign Three and Trade One Ahead of Weekend Home Series

February 27, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed four players ahead of their weekend series against the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Rivermen have signed defensemen, Gehrig Lindberg and Michael Ferrandino, along with forward Nathan Adrian. In addition, the Rivermen have also traded forward Frank Trazzera to the Macon Mayhem to complete their future considerations trade completed earlier this year for goaltender Dysen Skinner.

Gehrig Lindberg, a native of East Arora, New York, is a veteran of the SPHL for the last two seasons with the Evansville Thunderbolts. In 46 games with Evansville, Lindberg netted 12 points (five goals, seven assists) including eight points this year. Lindberg also boasts ECHL experience with the Adirondack Thunder and the Worcester Railers this year. Before starting his professional career, Lindberg played for three years with Morrisville State College at the NCAA-Division III level.

Michael Ferrandino, a native of Lisle, Illinois is entering his first season of professional hockey after four years of college hockey at the NCAA Division I and Division III levels. Ferrandino played for one season at the University of St. Thomas and then three years at Augsburg University. Before then, Ferrandino played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League for five seasons.

Forward Nathan Adrian is a native of Roseau, MN is making his professional hockey debut after five years at the College of St. Scholastica playing at the NCAA Division III level. Adrian netted 95 points (45 goals, 50 assists) in 105 games played. Before playing college hockey, Adrian played two years of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Bismarck Bobcats and the Minnesota Wilderness.

Peoria has also completed a trade with the Macon Mayhem sending forward Frank Trazzera to the Mayhem to complete a trade made earlier this year that sent goaltender Dysen Skinner to Peoria in exchange for future considerations.

The Rivermen will be in action on home ice this Friday and Saturday at Carver Arena as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears on February 28 and March 1. Friday will be Peoria's annual rebrand night where the Rivermen will become the Peoria Spirits in homage to the historical legacy of Peoria's distillery industry and will be hosting a $3.00 beer night. On Saturday, the Rivermen will be hosting Blackhawks night wearing specially Chicago Blackhawks-inspired jerseys and will be giving away free youth Rivermen jerseys to the first 1000 kids 12 and under. Face-off for both nights is set for 7:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

