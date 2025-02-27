Thunderbolts Host Quad City this Friday and Saturday for Superhero, Pucks and Paws Nights

February 27, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Returning home with a huge six out of six possible points from Pensacola, the Thunderbolts will look to build on their five-game win streak against the Quad City Storm this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center, Friday's game being Superhero Night and Saturday being Pucks and Paws Night.

Week In Review:

In the first game at Pensacola on Friday night, The Thunderbolts trailed 2-0 midway through the third period before scoring four consecutive goals, two from Scott Kirton and one each from Tyson Gilmour and Logan vande Meerakker to give Evansville a 4-2 lead, which held at 4-3 as the Ice Flyers made it a one-goal game to no avail in the final minute. On Saturday, Evansville led 1-0 in the first period with a goal from Myles Abbate and 2-1 in the third period with a goal from Vande Meerakker, however Pensacola managed to tie and force overtime, followed by a shootout, where Kirton and Aidan Litke provided goals to win the game for Evansville 3-2. Evansville again trailed 2-0 in the third period on Sunday before Isaac Chapman scored twice to again force overtime, where Litke scored to win the game 3-2 for Evansville and complete the Thunderbolts' first ever three-game weekend sweep against the same opponent.

The Week Ahead:

This Friday, the Thunderbolts will host the Quad City Storm for Superhero Night, featuring specialty Superman game-worn jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with replica jerseys also available at the Thunderbolts merchandise stand, and there will also be a superhero costume contest. The first 2500 fans in the building will receive a Thunderbolts Bingo Card presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. A winning-colored card can be exchanged for a free 10-piece order of boneless wings with a purchase, valid at Evansville's East and West Side locations. The other colored cards can be exchanged for a free appetizer with a purchase. Saturday will be Pucks and Paws Night, also against Quad City, where fans can bring their dogs to the game for only an additional $5 per dog. Dog races will be held on the ice during the first intermission. Crypto the Evansville Airport Dog will be handing out fire hydrant doggy bags for the first 100 dogs in attendance, and dogs will be available for adoption in the lobby. Fans can purchase dog tickets and sign up their dogs for races at this link: http://bit.ly/3WQHoWE. This Sunday, March 2nd, the Thunderbolts will be hosting Skate With The Bolts at the Edge Ice Center in Owensboro from 1:00 to 3:30pm CT, with the players hitting the ice at 2:00pm. Admission is $7 per person with skate rental included.

Coming Soon:

Sunday, March 9th will be Princess & Pirates Night against the Huntsville Havoc, opening face-off set for 3:00pm CT. Hot Dogs, Popcorn, and regular Sodas will be on sale for $3 each, a hair tinsel station will be set up by Top Knot Beauty Studio, an inflatable slide will be available from Legendary Inflatables, and fans can skate on the Ford Center ice with the team after the game. For $10 extra per child through Ticketmaster or the Ford Center Box Office, kids can receive an add-on package for either a Princess or Pirate Party, the Princess Party Package containing a light-up flower crown and friendship bracelet, and the Pirate Party Package containing a light-up foam wand, an eyepatch, and a scavenger hunt.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 17-22-4, 38 Points, 8th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Leif Mattson (25 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (56 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brent Moran (14-11-3, .913 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs QCS: 6-2

The Storm faced the Peoria Rivermen for three games in three nights this past weekend, starting with a 7-3 loss in Peoria on Friday night, with third period goals from Johnny Witzke, Leif Mattson, and Mike Kocsis softening the blow. On Saturday at Quad City, the Storm got revenge by coming back in the third period with goals from Dillon Fournier, Nick Pennucci and Mike Moran to defeat the Rivermen 3-2. The Rivermen got the last word in on Sunday in Peoria, winning 5-1 with Quad City's lone goal scored once again in the third period from Tyler Vanuden.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 47 GP, 5 G, 11 A, 16 P, 45 PIM

- Benjamin Lindberg (Worcester Railers, prev. Adirondack - ECHL)

- 15 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 17 PIM

- Anthony Hora (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 12 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 2 PIM

- Ty Taylor (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 1 GP, 1-0-0, .923 SV%

Transactions:

Thur. 2/20: F Nolan Dawson signed to professional tryout (PTO)

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

