Mayhem Claim Ho, Acquire Trazzera from Peoria

February 27, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that the team has acquired forward Frank Trazzera in a trade with the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, the team has also claimed forward Tyler Ho off waivers.

Trazzera, 26, from Keller, Texas, has eight points this year (2 g, 6 a) in 35 games with Peoria in his first full professional season. He began his pro career last year with the Elmira River Sharks of the FPHL, recording 10 points (7 g, 3 a) in 16 games, and earning a call-up to the SPHL by the Fayetteville Marksmen for three games.

Prior to his professional career, Trazzera played four seasons at NCAA division-III Trine University, where he scored 56 points (18 g, 38 a) in 95 games. While at Trine, Trazzera was a teammate of Mayhem defenseman Brad Jenion for all four seasons.

He also spent parts of four seasons with the NAHL's Lone Star Brahmas, where he was a part of their 2017 Robertson Cup Championship roster alongside Birmingham Bulls forward Drake Glover.

In his final season with the Brahmas he was named the captain, totaling 41 points (14 g, 27 a) in 166 games along with 366 penalty minutes.

Ho, 24, from North Vancouver, British Columbia, began his professional career this season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers before being picked up by the Peoria Rivermen. Between the two teams, Ho has six points (1 g, 5 a) in 29 games played this season.

Prior to his professional career, Ho spent three years at USports Lakehead University, tallying 42 points (16 g, 26 a) in 67 games.

He also has a major junior hockey background, having spent time in both the WHL and the BCHL before heading to collegiate hockey. He most notably played parts of three seasons for the WHL's Vancouver Giants, alongside NHL defenseman Bowen Byram of the Buffalo Sabres. In his linal year of junior hockey, he was named an alternate captain of the BCHL's Penticton Vees.

The Mayhem are in Huntsville tonight before returning home tomorrow for 80's Night at 7:00pm against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

