Dawgs Announce First Full Arena Home Sellout in Franchise History

February 27, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the home game scheduled for Friday, February 28 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Berglund Center has officially sold out. This marks the first-ever full arena sellout in franchise history for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Roanoke's previous attendance record was set on March 25, 2023 when 7,620 fans attended a game against the Fayetteville Marksmen. The Rail Yard Dawgs have received over 7,000 fans in attendance at a home game six different times since the franchise's inception back in the 2016-17 season, but have never before reached the full hockey capacity at Berglund Center of 7,975. This season, Roanoke ranks third in average attendance per game in the SPHL at 5,164 fans per home game, and the Dawgs have been among the league's top three teams in attendance for three consecutive seasons. Doors for the general public to enter Friday night's game will be open at 5:30 P.M., thirty minutes earlier than the typical gate opening time for Roanoke home games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, February 28 for Mardi Gras Night sponsored by Virginia Transformer with B99.9 FM. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

