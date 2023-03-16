Rivermen Sign Maxwell Roth Among Several Roster Moves

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have announced several roster moves this week, including the signing of defenseman Maxwell Roth along with the announced activation of Braydon Barker and Austin Wisely from the injured reserve.

Roth, a native of Evanston, Illinois stands tall at 6-1, 185 lbs. He is most recently coming off of four years of division III college hockey at Worcester State University. Roth at 13 goals and 18 assists over the course of his collegiate career. This will be Roth's first signing with a professional hockey team.

In addition to the signing of Roth, the Rivermen have announced that forward Austin Wisely and defenseman Braydon Barker will be activated from the Injured Reserve. Finally, Peoria has released forward Nate Chasteen and defenseman Roy Kanda.

The Rivermen are off this weekend as they embark on their final eight games of the regular season. The countdown to the playoffs starts on Friday, March 24 against the Quad City Storm at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm.

