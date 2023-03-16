Thunderbolts' Win Streak Snapped by Havoc

Evansville, In.: All good things come to an end, and that included Evansville's 4-game winning streak, along with their 8-game home winning streak, as the Thunderbolts were topped 4-1 by the Huntsville Havoc on Thursday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, March 18th against the Birmingham Bulls at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Heavily outshot in the first period, the Thunderbolts fell behind 2-0 as Huntsville's Sam Hunter scored at 8:06, before Jacob Barber added another goal at 16:41. Barber scored once again 1:41 into the second period to make it a 3-0 Havoc lead, before Thunderbolts' captain Hayden Hulton briefly scrapped with Huntsville's Kasey Kulczycki, inspiring the Thunderbolts to a stronger level of play in the period's remainder. Using the ensuing momentum, Andrew Shewfelt got Evansville on the board with a power play goal from Hulton and Scott Kirton at 12:11, shortening Evansville's deficit to 3-1. However, the Thunderbolts were unable to get any closer despite some great opportunities, and a late empty net goal from the Havoc's Robbie Fisher put the game away, 4-1 Huntsville the final score.

Shewfelt scored Evansville's only goal, while Gorsuch finished with 30 saves on 33 shots. Despite the loss, Evansville still only needs just 3 points out of 18 possible to clinch a playoff spot. Despite the loss, the Thunderbolts remain in 4th place in the SPHL standings, at which a finish in 4th place or higher would secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs next month. The Thunderbolts and Havoc do not meet again this regular season, with the season series ending in a 4-4 tie.

