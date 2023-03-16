Ice Flyers Wearing Rally Foundation Warmup Jerseys as Part of Charity of the Month Initiative

(Pensacola, Fla.) - The Ice Flyers have selected the Rally Foundation Gulf Coast as their Charity of the Month for March and they have added a new way to support the charity by wearing Rally Foundation jerseys with their logo on it as well as gold ribbons in honor of childhood cancer awareness.

"We positioned Rally Gulf Coast for this month to line up with their extraordinary, annual event, Rally on the Runway, on March 30 so that we could utilize our platforms to help them raise even more money and awareness for childhood cancer research," said Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris. "I wanted to do something more for them and decided on creating a warmup jersey that our players will wear and that fans can bid on."

One hundred percent of each warmup jersey sale with go directly to Rally Gulf Coast. The Ice Flyers will be donning these jerseys for their final regular season homestand on March 24, 25 and 26. Fans will be able to bid on the game-worn warmup jerseys online by visiting IceFlyers.com beginning Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. with a few jerseys being auctioned off in a live post game auction on Sunday, March 26.

"We are honored that the Ice Flyers chose Rally Foundation as the Charity partner of the month," stated Rally Gulf Coast Director, Cindi Bonner. "Childhood Cancer is the number one disease killer of kids, and it is our responsibility as a community to help raise awareness and funds for better treatments for our kids. We applaud the Ice Flyers' commitment to childhood cancer and the tremendous difference they are making for kids and families in Northwest Florida."

Since October, the Pensacola Ice Flyers have dedicated each month of their season to a local non-profit organization. Through in-game promotions and contests, cobranded merchandise, tabling opportunities and digital promotions, the Ice Flyers have been honored to bring attention to six charitable organizations. March's Charity of the Month is sponsored by long-time Ice Flyers corporate partner, The Rockhill Group, who have pledged to donate and raise awareness with the Ice Flyers organization.

Harris concluded by saying, "Childhood cancer is a devastating disease that no child should ever have to deal with. Cindi and her team at Rally do an amazing job and a very difficult job. I want us as an organization and as a community to do whatever we can to support their efforts in raising money and awareness for childhood cancer research and treatments. It's imperative that we do so, and I am honored to be contributing to this amazing local non-profit along with the assistance of Ice Flyer Nation."

For more information on Rally Gulf Coast, visit RallyFoundation.org/Rally-Gulf-Coast. To find more information on their Rally on the Runway, visit RallyOnTheRunway.org/Pensacola. All of the jersey information and pertinent information for the Ice Flyers can be found on their website at IceFlyers.com or on their official mobile app.

