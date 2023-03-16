Dawgs Add Alex DiCarlo on PTO

Forward Alex Dicarlo with SUNY-Oswego

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Alex DiCarlo has signed a player tryout contract with the team. He will wear number 38 for the Dawgs.

DiCarlo played his collegiate hockey at SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII), acting as the team's alternate captain this season. In 71 career college games for the Lakers, DiCarlo tallied 36 goals and 34 assists while registering just eight penalty minutes. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native ranked among the top ten in the SUNYAC for goals (13), assists (14), and points (27) en route to earning All-SUNYAC Second Team honors this season. The six-foot-one forward also played three years of junior hockey in the CCHL, primarily for the Smiths Falls Bears before wrapping up his junior playing days with the Pembroke Lumber Kings. The 24-year old forward joins a long list of Dawgs to come from SUNY-Oswego, including current head coach Dan Bremner and alternate captain Josh Nenadal, as well as former Dawgs such as Carter Allen, Travis Broughman, Aaron Huffnagle, Charlie Pelnik, Evan Schultz, and Eric Witzel.

Roanoke will stay on the road this Friday night, March 17 at 7:35 p.m. EST against the Knoxville Ice Bears at Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

