Rivermen Schedule Makeup Games with Vermilion County

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced that their October 15 and 16 games against the Vermilion County Bobcats have been rescheduled. The Friday game (October 15) will now be played on Thursday, February 24 in Danville Illinois. The Saturday game (October 16) will now be played on Wednesday, March 9 also in Danville. The Rivermen were originally supposed to start their season against the Bobcats but unforeseen circumstances prevented those games from taking place. Puck-drop for both games is set for 7:00 pm. For more information, log on to www.rivermen.net.

Schedule Change:

Delete: Friday, AWAY vs Vermilion County on October 15

Saturday, AWAY vs Vermilion County on October 16

Add: Thursday, AWAY vs Vermilion County on February 24 Wednesday, AWAY, vs Vermilion County on March 9

Faceoff time: 7:00 pm.

For questions call 309-676-1040.

