Herd Report

Friday, December 10th

Birmingham traveled to Danville, Illinois on Friday to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats their only trip to Danville the only series against the Bobcats this season. One day after being signed to the Bulls, newcomer Joseph Deveny got things going for Birmingham with the first goal of the game, and his first as a Bull, at the 12:01 mark of the first period. This marked the 6th time this season that the Bulls scored first in the game. The 2nd period was rather quiet between Birmingham and Vermillion County when it came to scoring. However, the two teams did not shy away from the penalty box. Birmingham was called for four penalties, including a five-minute major given to Kasey Kulczycki for fighting. Vermillion County was called for two penalties in the second period including Ryan Devine, who was also hit with a five-minute major for fighting. The two teams did not shy away from the penalty box again in the closing stretch, as seven penalties were called this time in the third and final period for the two teams who lead the Southern Professional Hockey League in penalty minutes. Ryan Devine of Vermillion was called for two more penalties in the third giving him three penalties overall in the game. All in all, there were a total of fourteen penalties called in the game, seven against both teams. However, CJ Hayes scored at 2:59 into the third period for the third and final goal of the game. Birmingham's Hayden Stewart picked up his and the Bulls first shutout of the season allowing zero goals on twenty-four shots. Birmingham picked up the win 2-0 for their 3rd win of the season.

Saturday, December 11th

Saturday was a much different story for both teams at the David S. Palmer arena in Illinois. Vermillion County got off to a quick start with a Dakota Ulmer goal just one minute and forty-six seconds into the game. Ulmer's goal was the lone goal of the first period between the Bulls and Bobcats. Birmingham went on the power play at the 5:44 mark of the second period from a hooking call on Ned Simpson, before Joseph Deveny scored on the power play for his second goal in as many nights with an assist from Danny Liscio to knot the score up 1-1. However, Vermillion put their foot on the pedal in the 2nd period putting three more goals into the back of the net to expand their lead. 12:10 into the period, Michael Mercurio netted his second goal of the season to give the Bobcats their second lead of the night. Then, just forty-one seconds later, Egor Borschev scored his third goal of the year expanding the Bobcats lead to 3-1. The two squads found themselves in the penalty box numerous times in the middle period with six penalties being called, four against Vermillion and two on Birmingham. Mitch Aktins put Vermillion's third goal of the period in the net with just over six minutes remaining in the period for the last goal between the two teams in the second and a 4-1 Vermillion lead after forty minutes of play. The third and final period was quieter between the two teams offensively, but not from the penalty box. Five more penalties were called on the two sides a total of thirteen penalties on the night and a total of twenty-seven penalties in the two-game series combined. Birmingham came with as much force as they could in the final period but was not quite able to get back in the game. Marvin Powell scored at the 8:52 mark of the third period for the Bulls second and final goal of the game. Dakota Ulmer ended the game the same way began it for the Bobcats, with a goal. Ulmer's 2nd of the night came at the 14:54 mark of the third period for final goal of the night for the two teams. Vermillion picked up the 5-2 win for their 2nd win of the season.

What's Next

The Bulls will return home to the Pelham Civic Complex this weekend on Friday, December 17th, and December 18th against the Fayetteville Marksman. Birmingham will host their "Hockey Fights Hunger" food drive promotion for the holiday season partnering with the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama. Each fan who brings up to five canned goods with receive a voucher for five dollars off their ticket for the game on Friday or Saturday.

Matchup

This weekend will be the second time Fayetteville will travel to Birmingham for the 3rd and 4th matchups between the Bulls and Marksman this season. The teams squared off in November at the Pelham Civic Complex splitting the weekend matchup with both teams picking up a win. Fayetteville was victorious in the first matchup of the season 6-2 on November 12 before the Bulls came back on November 13th picking up the 8-5 win.

Season series:

Tied at one (1-1).

Birmingham against Fayetteville: 10 goals. 14 penalties. 54 total shots on goal.

Fayetteville against Birmingham: 11 goals. 9 penalties. 80 total shots on goal.

Overall:

Birmingham Bulls: 3-13-4. (2-6-1 at home) - (1-7-3 away).

45 goals scored.

27 at home. 18 away.

83 goals allowed.

18 at home. 40 away.

Fayetteville Marksman: 11-6-0. (5-4 at home) - (6-2 away).

53 goals scored.

24 at home. 29 away.

44 goals allowed.

24 at home. 20 away.

