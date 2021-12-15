SPHL Announces Rescheduled Vermilion County Games

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today the rescheduled dates for Vermilion County's games against Peoria that were originally postponed from October 15 and 16.

Vermilion County will now host Peoria on Thursday, February 24 and Wednesday, March 9. Game time for both dates is 7:00 pm.

