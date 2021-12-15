Martin Called up to ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays

December 15, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Bryce Martin

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Bryce Martin(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that defenseman Bryce Martin has been called up to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Martin has played in 15 games for Roanoke this season, tallying six assists and 18 penalty minutes. This is Martin's first regular season ECHL call-up in his career, although he did attend training camp for the Worcester Railers before the start of the 2021-2022 campaign. Prior to this year, the five-foot-nine defenseman suited up for Roanoke and the FPHL's Elmira Enforcers in the past two seasons. In 39 total games for the Enforcers, he recorded seven goals and 11 assists, while playing in 12 games for Roanoke during the 2019-2020 season. Martin will join former Dawgs blue-liner Carter Allen for the Stingrays.

The Dawgs are back home this weekend for a two game series against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m EST at Berglund Center. Friday night is Hockey Is For Everyone night, while Saturday night's game is the Teddy Bear Toss game. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.