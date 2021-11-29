Rivermen Release Alex Basey
November 29, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have announced on Monday that they have released defenseman Alex Basey from their roster.
Basey, a native of Oshawa, Ontario, played in nine games for the Rivermen this season and garnered one assist from the blue line. Basey was also had an even plus-minus and 20 penalty minutes so far this season.
The Rivermen get set to travel to face the Quad City Strom this coming Friday and Saturday (December 3 and 4) at 7:10 pm.
