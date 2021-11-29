Rivermen Release Alex Basey

November 29, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have announced on Monday that they have released defenseman Alex Basey from their roster.

Basey, a native of Oshawa, Ontario, played in nine games for the Rivermen this season and garnered one assist from the blue line. Basey was also had an even plus-minus and 20 penalty minutes so far this season.

The Rivermen get set to travel to face the Quad City Strom this coming Friday and Saturday (December 3 and 4) at 7:10 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.