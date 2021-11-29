Dawgs Sign Pelnik, Move Nenadal to IR

Defenseman Charlie Pelnik with the Carolina Thunderbirds

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that defenseman Charlie Pelnik has been signed, while forward Josh Nenadal has been moved to the 21-day injured reserve list.

Pelnik began the season with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, recording two assists in three games in his rookie season. The six-foot-five defenseman previously played 48 games at Oswego State University (NCAA-DIII), tallying one goal and four assists in his collegiate career.

Nenadal has been placed on the injured reserve list retroactive to November 22. The five-foot-nine alternate captain had notched one goal and one assist in Roanoke's first 10 games before he missed the last two games against Fayetteville. Nenadal will be eligible to return from the injured reserve list as soon as December 13.

Roanoke will travel to Fayetteville for a weekend doubleheader on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for Friday night's matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST, while Saturday night's game will begin at 6:00 p.m. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now for future home games, and you can listen to Roanoke play on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch them on HockeyTV.

