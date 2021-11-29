SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Brant Sherwood

Roanoke's Brant Sherwood has been suspended four games under Rule 46.22, Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time and Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 76, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Friday, November 26.

Sherwood was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 16:09 of the third period.

Sherwood will miss Roanoke's games against Fayetteville (December 3 and 4) and Macon (December 10 and 11).

