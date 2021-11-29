SPHL Announces Suspension
November 29, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:
Roanoke's Brant Sherwood
Roanoke's Brant Sherwood has been suspended four games under Rule 46.22, Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time and Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 76, Roanoke at Fayetteville, played on Friday, November 26.
Sherwood was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 16:09 of the third period.
Sherwood will miss Roanoke's games against Fayetteville (December 3 and 4) and Macon (December 10 and 11).
